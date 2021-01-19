Menu

Explained: Why Jamie Vardy was not ruled offside for Leicester goal vs Chelsea in moment that’s shocked some Blues fans

Some Chelsea fans have taken to social media to suggest that their side had been robbed after James Maddison’s goal to make it 2-0 Leicester tonight, believing Jamie Vardy was offside…

Before Maddison punished Reece James for leaving him in lots of space and the Blues looked schoolboy at the back with both Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger tight with Vardy, a goal kick spelled the danger…

Leicester had a goal kick after Mason Mount skied the free-kick that was initially deemed a penalty before a VAR review overruled that decision.

Kasper Schmeichel launched the ball forward, with Vardy well ahead of Chelsea’s backline when the ball was struck before he burst forward and challenged for the header that led to the assist.

Whilst some fans believe Vardy was offside and the goal that followed Marc Albrighton’s lovely pass shouldn’t have stood, the rules of the beautiful game are why this was not the case.

A player can’t be offside from a goal kick, thereby Vardy was well within the laws of the game when he made his run forward – leading to the ball being spilled out and the Foxes scoring their second.

Here’s a look at the moment in video:

Pictures from NBC Sports, Sky Sports and Optus Sport.

Here’s how some Chelsea fans reacted to the moment:

Some Chelsea fans can be forgiven for thinking they were disgracefully hard done by against Brendan Rodgers’ side, it’s not often we see a situation like this – they may not have seen one like it ever before.

