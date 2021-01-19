Explained: Why Jamie Vardy was not ruled offside for Leicester goal vs Chelsea in moment that’s shocked some Blues fans

Some Chelsea fans have taken to social media to suggest that their side had been robbed after James Maddison’s goal to make it 2-0 Leicester tonight, believing Jamie Vardy was offside…

Before Maddison punished Reece James for leaving him in lots of space and the Blues looked schoolboy at the back with both Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger tight with Vardy, a goal kick spelled the danger…

Leicester had a goal kick after Mason Mount skied the free-kick that was initially deemed a penalty before a VAR review overruled that decision.

Kasper Schmeichel launched the ball forward, with Vardy well ahead of Chelsea’s backline when the ball was struck before he burst forward and challenged for the header that led to the assist.

Whilst some fans believe Vardy was offside and the goal that followed Marc Albrighton’s lovely pass shouldn’t have stood, the rules of the beautiful game are why this was not the case.

A player can’t be offside from a goal kick, thereby Vardy was well within the laws of the game when he made his run forward – leading to the ball being spilled out and the Foxes scoring their second.

No es offside cuando la jugada es de saque de meta. Las marcas se las lleva Vardy, el gol es de Maddison, la presión es toda para Lampard pic.twitter.com/7coK1BXkrp — Andres Agulla (@aagulla_espn) January 19, 2021

Vardy OFFSIDE when the ball was kicked by Schmeichel. He then challenges for the header and then seconds later #LCFC score. Assistant Ref doesn’t flag, VAR doesn’t look at it, commentators don’t even mentioned it. Surely #CFC are hard done by here?!! https://t.co/GMy4KlNlde pic.twitter.com/k6Qy7h8Ytg — Ant B (@1AntB) January 19, 2021

Here’s a look at the moment in video:

Here’s how some Chelsea fans reacted to the moment:

@SkySportsPL #LEICHE Vardy is offside there when keeper kicks it for the second goal!!! — Douglas (6’5”) (@digusix5) January 19, 2021

Nevertheless Vardy was in offside position and contested for the ball. Should’ve been ruled.

But it doesn’t really matter the second goal was gonna come anyways. — Fiend ™? (@comrade_kun) January 19, 2021

Vardy was offsides on his 1v1 and was offsides before the goal kick on Maddison’s goal. — CFC 1905 (@C_F_C_1905) January 19, 2021

Vardy came from offside position…..

But it’s what it’s — Heinrich ?? (@Heinric32954456) January 19, 2021

But wasn’t Vardy offside for the second goal?? Or am I missing something — J!M™ (@ayosigwe) January 19, 2021

Vardy was offside anyway… — Blue_Gangsta(); ?? (@Keke_M_) January 19, 2021

Some Chelsea fans can be forgiven for thinking they were disgracefully hard done by against Brendan Rodgers’ side, it’s not often we see a situation like this – they may not have seen one like it ever before.