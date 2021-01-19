According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool tabled a ‘top bid’ to sign superstar David Alaba on a free transfer, but the Austrian’s dream has always been to feature for Real Madrid.

Romano has reiterated reports initially broken last night by Spanish publication Marca that Los Blancos have reached a pre-contract agreement with the world-class defender.

The Italian journalist, who has now become the highest-profile reporter in the football world, adds that Alaba will be paid €12m per season, with all that’s left to do being the physical signing of the deal.

Romano details that Liverpool made their ‘top bid’ to sign the versatile defender two weeks ago, reiterating that Alaba’s dream to represent Madrid was ultimately too much to turn down.

Alaba has been a staple in the Bayern Munich side for around a decade now, after a spell that’s seen him win the Champions League twice with the Bavarians, it appears the star is ready for a new challenge.

Alaba burst into the Bayern team as a left-back, quickly nailing down the spot, but has shown incredible versatility over the years – he’s now firmly a centre-back but has starred in a midfield role as well.

There’s no doubting that Madrid have secured a massive signing in the 76-cap Austria international, he could be the ideal composed head to add to a defence that have been relatively up and down recently.

Liverpool fans shouldn’t be disheartened at all, Jurgen Klopp and Co. did their bit in tabling a ‘top’ offer to the superstar, there’s no shame in missing out on a signing when Alaba’s dream is a key factor.