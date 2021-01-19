As the man who brought Mesut Ozil to Arsenal, Arsene Wenger knows as much as anyone what skill set the silky midfielder can bring to the table.

A lot has been written about the player over the last few months, but his former manager won’t have a bad word said about him.

“Mesut is like if you imagine an orchestra in music. He’s a guy who plays the ball at the right time,” he said on beIN Sports, quoted by the Daily Express.

“The timing of his pass is exceptional, but the creativity of his pass is as well. In every situation he confronts, he gives the right answer and that is genius.

“I must say he can provide the assists, the key pass. I remember he was the first one, the quickest one to break the number of assists in the Premier League. In 2015/16 he had 19 assists in the league. That is absolutely amazing.

“If the moment is right around him, the timing of the pass will be perfect and the quality of the pass will be perfect. He’s the kind of players strikers love, always.

“He certainly will be the biggest transfer of the January window because the world of football is a bit quiet.

“It’s fantastic news for Fenerbahçe who are in a strong position in the league and I think he can be the piece of the puzzle to make them even more of a threat to win the Turkish league.”

For Mikel Arteta to effectively cast Ozil aside, there has to be have been a serious breach of club discipline which, as yet, hasn’t reached the public domain.

When it does, it may well change the opinions of those supporters who believe that their manager is in the wrong, particularly as Ozil is the one player capable of unlocking defences, and who has been sorely missed throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

Wenger would clearly prefer to remember the good times, and all of the creativity that Ozil brought to the Gunners during his time in north London.