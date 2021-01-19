He’s been the shining light in his Manchester United side for the last 12 months, however, that doesn’t mean that Bruno Fernandes is exempt from criticism.

The Portuguese has been consistency personified since his switch from Sporting and he should’ve really got on the score sheet again at the weekend against Liverpool.

That he did not has led to former United captain and club legend, Roy Keane, suggesting that he has one huge weakness that needs to be addressed, particularly if he wants to be considered as one of the very best to wear the shirt.

“You know Fernandes has had great praise and over the past few months people have been comparing him to Cantona etc.,” Keane said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“But Cantona – Fernandes didn’t really do much tonight. The top players turn up in the big occasions. That’s what the Cantonas used to do, get their hands on trophies. And that’s where this team is a little bit short.

“They probably need to have one or two more players come into the squad no doubt and the mentality, maybe they need the confidence of winning a semi-final to get them over the line. Then you get momentum.”

Keane found someone that shared a similar view in talkSPORT‘s Jamie O’Hara.

“Bruno Fernandes, I’m looking at his performance thinking, ‘Come on, you can score loads of penalties but in those big moments if you want to win the league you need to step up a bit more’. He’s been going missing in these big games.,” he said.

“I’m not saying he’s not been absolutely fantastic for them, but if you want to be a team that wins the Premier League, you have to produce in those big games.

“That’s the difference between him and a player like Kevin de Bruyne, who you know will turn up in every single game.”

With half of the season still to go and some big league and cup games left to play, there’s still a chance for United to get their hands on some silverware.

It will require Bruno to pull the strings of course. The question is, does he have it in him?