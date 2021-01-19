Frank Lampard may have sealed his own Chelsea sacking as post-match comments highlight his inadequacy

There’s always two sides to the story when a manager is sacked, so you need to look at the man in charge and the squad he has to work with.

Frank Lampard did quite well with Chelsea in his first season and it’s fair to suggest that he exceeded expectations, but he was also working under no pressure.

That changed in the summer when they spent an eye-watering amount of money on the squad, so you can’t really look at them and suggest they are several players short of being able to challenge.

They could maybe do with a holding midfielder but he still has plenty of options to work with, so unfortunately it does look like the manager is the issue rather than the squad.

The question about his future is being asked tonight, and these comments form him do indicate that he is not the man to take this club forward:

Lampard: “Chelsea is not a club that’s ready to compete.” He says that he sensed this moment would come this season. #CFC #LEICHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 19, 2021

Chelsea have a squad which is more than capable of being able to compete at the highest level, so the only thing that could be holding them back is a manager who’s out of his depth.

You can easily see another manager coming in and winning a title with this squad and going far in Europe, so Lampard may have just sealed his own sacking by highlighting that he doesn’t believe he can get this squad of players to compete.