Celtic have scored a complete own goal by going to Dubai for some warm weather training according to former Rangers legend, Ally McCoist.

The hoops have come under fire for not only heading abroad in the midst of a pandemic, but also then being photographed laughing and joking whilst drinking alcohol.

Given how far they are behind Scottish Premiership rivals, Rangers, in their bid for 10 titles in a row, the trip was ill-judged at best.

Celtic manager, Neil Lennon’s attitude since returning hasn’t helped matters, with McCoist suggesting the whole episode isn’t a good look for one of Scottish football’s most storied clubs.

Given how poorly Celtic are playing at present too, the furore surrounding the trip isn’t going away anytime soon.

The board of the club have previously made it clear that they are behind Lennon for the foreseeable future, however, if things continue in the same vain and the pressure continues to build, they may think again.