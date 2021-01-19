Lionel Messi now knows how long he’s suspended from Barcelona’s starting XI for

Barcelona’s disappointment at losing the Spanish Super Cup final to Athletic Club was compounded when Lionel Messi was sent off for violent conduct in the final minute of extra-time.

The Argentinian can have no complaints after he aimed a punch at Asier Villalibre and VAR quickly picked up on it.

The offence could’ve meant a ban of up to 12 games for the Argentinian, but on Tuesday, both Barca and Messi were handed some positive news.

According to a tweet from the El Partidazo de COPE account, the ban will only be for two games, meaning Messi will miss the Copa del Rey trip to Cornella on Thursday and the league game at Elche on Sunday.

? ÚLTIMA HORA | Leo Messi sancionado con dos partidos tras su expulsión en la Final de la #Supercopa pic.twitter.com/n0QQT4F3Up — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 19, 2021

Both games are ones that the Catalans should be able to win without the presence of Messi, however, the club are still clearly unhappy about the punishment.

On Tuesday lunchtime, Barcelona announced via their official website that they would be appealing.