Liverpool are reportedly expected to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The France international has shone for Leipzig in recent times and has established himself as one of the finest young players in Europe in the process.

According to Don Balon, Upamecano had been a target for Real Madrid, but it now looks more likely that Liverpool will pip the Spanish giants to the potential €42million deal.

This makes sense for the Reds, who urgently need to strengthen at the back after a difficult season of injuries in that area of the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk is a long-term absentee, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are also both out at the moment, with midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both playing in central defence in recent games.

A team like Liverpool surely cannot go on like this, and a signing like Upamecano could be hugely useful to give them a solid long-term option in that position.

The 22-year-old looks to have a big future in the game and could also have been a useful long-term Sergio Ramos replacement at the Bernabeu.