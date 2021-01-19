Carragher’s advice to Klopp as he admits he’s “worried” about Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will soon have to think about breaking up his first-choice front three.

The pundit also strongly hinted that Roberto Firmino should be the one to make way as he states that he’s concerned by his recent dip in form and lack of goal threat when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane aren’t firing.

Firmino has been a star player for Liverpool for a number of years now, and the Brazil international has never exactly been the most prolific scorer, with Klopp relying on him for his qualities and skills off the ball, as well as his tremendous work rate.

Still, there’s no doubt he could score more and that the goals have really dried up for him, and Carragher feels Liverpool should perhaps soon be thinking about a new-look attack.

The front three of Firmino, Salah and Mane have been together for a few years now and it might be that teams are becoming wiser about how to deal with them.

“When we talk about this Liverpool team, we talk about the front three,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“The reason I say that Liverpool’s front three is unique is not that they are better than other front threes, it’s how long they’ve stayed together.

“They are now in their fourth season and the great front threes in the Premier League have normally only been together for two or three years.

“We’re now in year four for Liverpool and we’re maybe going to go into year five because they’ve all got two or three years left on their contracts.

“They are all getting to their late 20s and sooner or later that front three will have to be broken up.

“You can’t, in two years’ time, say ‘we’re going to buy a new front three’ and replace them all. It will change over time.

“At this moment, I think Mane and Salah are going through poor form. It happens.

“I’m still confident that Mane and Salah will start scoring goals again, but I must say I am worried for Firmino.

“He’s never been seen as the goal scorer, that’s the responsibility of the other two.

“But he’s there to chip in and when they’re not scoring, and I just feel he needs to be a bigger goal threat.”