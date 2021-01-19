Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has controversially claimed that Thiago Alcantara isn’t the right fit for the Reds.

The Spain international joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer and looked a hugely exciting signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side after years of world class performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed not to have seen more of Alcantara so far, with the former Barcelona man struggling with injuries in his first season in the Premier League.

Hamann, however, has also suggested that Alcantara doesn’t suit LFC’s style of football, as he takes too long on the ball and is more suited to a slow possession game.

See below for Hamann’s controversial take on talkSPORT…

? “Thiago slows things down & doesn’t play the way Liverpool play.” ? “They had midfielders less skilful but who played the ball quickly.” ? “Thiago likes possession but #LFC were good playing quickly.”@DietmarHamann isn’t sure if Thiago’s the right fit at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/ZG10119xs6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 19, 2021

We’re not sure Liverpool fans will agree with this, with a signing like Alcantara surely needed to give Klopp’s team another dimension.

One imagines the 29-year-old will soon look more at home at Liverpool once he settles and gets over his injury problems.