Menu

Ex-Red makes controversial claim about Liverpool summer signing Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has controversially claimed that Thiago Alcantara isn’t the right fit for the Reds.

The Spain international joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer and looked a hugely exciting signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side after years of world class performances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

MORE: Everton U23 sent off for absolute horror-tackle v Liverpool last night

Liverpool fans will be disappointed not to have seen more of Alcantara so far, with the former Barcelona man struggling with injuries in his first season in the Premier League.

Hamann, however, has also suggested that Alcantara doesn’t suit LFC’s style of football, as he takes too long on the ball and is more suited to a slow possession game.

See below for Hamann’s controversial take on talkSPORT…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool expected to beat Real Madrid to potential €42million transfer
‘I’d go with Cristiano’ – Arthur Melo switches allegiance after previously saying Messi was the GOAT
‘Fantastic news’ – Arsene Wenger gives an honest opinion on Mesut Ozil’s move from Arsenal to Fenerbahce

We’re not sure Liverpool fans will agree with this, with a signing like Alcantara surely needed to give Klopp’s team another dimension.

One imagines the 29-year-old will soon look more at home at Liverpool once he settles and gets over his injury problems.

More Stories Dietmar Hamann Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.