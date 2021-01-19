According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have rejected the chance to sign Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer.

Mundo Deportivo reiterate via Telefoot as cited by Calciomercato here that PSG have not contacted the centre-back over a move, contrary to popular belief.

Ramos’ contract with Madrid expires this summer, with no serious movement on a renewal as of yet, that leaves the Spaniard free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from now on if he wishes.

I shared an update on the all-time great that turns 35 years old at the end of March yesterday, it seems as though Ramos is playing ‘poker’ with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to see his demands met.

That report via Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast suggests that the Reds’ title rivals Manchester United have made contact to land Ramos on a free this summerH.

Given Liverpool’s history with Ramos – the shock moment he injured Mohamed Salah during the 2018 Champions League final defeat – their fans will be delighted to see that the a move isn’t on the cards.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Hilarious Harry Maguire dive that won Man United free-kick vs Liverpool after tangle with Mohamed Salah Transfer request: Real Madrid star demands exit from club this month due to frustrating lack of playing time Fabrizio Romano details when Liverpool made ‘top’ pre-contract bid to try and land superstar on a free transfer

Ramos remains a key player for Zinedine Zidane’s side, starting 18 matches across all competitions this season as Madrid will have to battle with their cross-town rivals Atletico and historic foes Barcelona to defend their La Liga title this season.

Hopefully this recent update from Mundo Deportivo draws an end to speculation linking Ramos to Anfield for everyone’s sake, it’s simply a move that no one serious in football should see happening.