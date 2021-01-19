Liverpool are reportedly chasing the transfer of Brighton defender Ben White in a potential £26.7million transfer, according to Don Balon.

The Reds urgently need to sign a new centre-back after their problems in that area of the pitch this season, with Virgil van Dijk missing much of the campaign, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have both also missed a lot of games.

This exposes Liverpool’s lack of depth in defence and shows that investment is surely needed, with Brighton ace White looking ideal to come in and help Jurgen Klopp in that problem position.

White shone on loan at Leeds United last season and has also shown what he can do at Premier League level with Brighton this season.

The 23-year-old surely has a big future in the game and could be set for a big move in the near future, with Don Balon even claiming Spain’s big two Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown an interest in him.

The report suggests Liverpool look favourites for White, however, in a potential £26.7m deal.

White could be a top signing for Real or Barca, however, with both La Liga giants needing long-term replacements for long-serving centre-backs Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.