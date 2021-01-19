Mohamed Salah responds to questions over Liverpool future

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has responded to questions over his future at Anfield, making it clear he’s happy to stay at the club for as long as they want him.

The Egypt international caused a stir recently with comments made to AS about a potential transfer to La Liga in the future, but he seems to have moved to calm any fears Liverpool fans may be having over his commitment to the Reds.

When asked about his future by Norwegian outlet TV2, Salah said: “I do not know. If you ask, I say I want to stay here as long as I can, but as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club.

“I will always give 100% until the last minute I am at this club and I want to win as many trophies as I can. And I want to give 100% to the people, who show me love all the time.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope Salah stays with them for a long time, with the 28-year-old showing himself to be one of the finest players in the world in his time at Anfield.

Salah joined LFC from Roma back in 2017 and instantly established himself as a hit at the club, scoring a remarkable 44 goals in all competitions in his first season on Merseyside.

Salah now has a total of 111 goals in 177 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions and he’d be a tough player to replace if he were to move on.