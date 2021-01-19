There’s likely to be nothing that Manchester United supporters would love to see more than a last hurrah for Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

Since heading to Real Madrid in 2009, the question has always remained as to whether the Portuguese might like to end his career back on the red half of Manchester, and now he’s dropped a hint that, perhaps, that might happen in the future.

According to the Daily Express, Ronaldo has started to follow Man United on Instagram again, prompting speculation that he could be ready to return.

Though his time in Italy has been far from disappointing, his hire hasn’t led to a longed-for Champions League title, which was surely the aim when the bianconeri broke the bank to sign him.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool rival Real Madrid & Barcelona for potential £26.7million transfer Barcelona’s crisis deepens with news that Messi and Pique’s relationship is completely broken Real Madrid set asking price for transfer flop Eden Hazard

If United are able to afford his astronomical wages, Ronaldo’s return would surely be a marriage made in heaven and may even help to bring the Premier League title back to Old Trafford.