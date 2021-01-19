Menu

Solskjaer in surprise battle with Manchester United star over transfer situation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly in a surprise battle with Jesse Lingard over his future in this transfer window.

The 28-year-old has barely featured for the Red Devils in recent times, and ESPN claim he’s desperate to leave Old Trafford for more regular first-team football.

United may block that, however, as ESPN claim Solskjaer is not keen on letting Lingard go as he wants the squad depth for a busy second half of the season.

This will likely surprise a number of Man Utd fans, with Lingard no longer a trusted first-team regular after a lack of impact in the side for much of the last year or more.

One can also imagine Lingard himself will be frustrated, as he will no doubt feel he’s being kept at the club against his will, without much prospect of actually being used by Solskjaer.

Of course, that could change, and it might be that Lingard should see this as an opportunity to prove himself to his manager once again.

The England international was a key player for United not so long ago, and may still have it in him to make an impact, even if only as a substitute.

