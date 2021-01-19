Man United wonderkid won’t get a chance to go on loan unless he agrees a new long term contract

You never want to get into a situation where a talented player enters the final year of his deal, but it sounds like Man United are in an absolute mess over Teden Mengi just now.

The young defender is extremely highly rated and he looks ready to play senior football at a high level so a loan spell looks like the logical next step in his development.

It was even reported last night that several clubs were looking to sign him on loan, but our colleagues at Stretty News have revealed how complicated this situation actually is.

They confirm that his contract is currently set to expire in 2022 and United do see him as having a long term future at the club, but they are reluctant to allow him to go out on loan until that’s sorted.

It’s suggested that there’s a fear he’ll go on loan actually live up to his early billing as a wonderkid, so that might encourage him to hold out until the end of his deal and force a free transfer in 18 months.

In a way you can see the logic here but it’s not a good look for the club if they’re actively trying to hide or even stunt the growth of a talented youth prospect in fear of him going on to prove himself somewhere else.

You have to hope for his sake that the contract is sorted soon and he does get a chance to kick on and play senior football, but it also makes you wonder how often things like this go on and if other careers are being held back as a result.