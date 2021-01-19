The latest Man Utd transfer news is here and there’s been a big update on the Jadon Sancho transfer saga in particular.

Read on to see today’s big transfer gossip concerning the Red Devils…

United were strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund star Sancho throughout the summer, but a deal never materialised.

Could the deal now be back on this January, though? Raphael Honigstein has revealed that it’s perfectly possible that Man Utd could agree a deal this winter that would go through in the summer.

On top of that, it’s stated that Sancho remains keen to leave Dortmund, with the club accepting they’re unlikely to be able to keep him beyond this season.

Next up, United fans will be excited by a shock hint from Cristiano Ronaldo over a possible return to Old Trafford after all these years.

There have been question-marks over Ronaldo’s long-term Juventus future, and he’s picked an interesting moment to start following his old club again.

Even if he’s close to turning 36, Ronaldo remains a world class performer who could strengthen MUFC up front as the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood struggle to hit top form.

Finally, United are also in a battle with Barcelona for Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect and is already worth as much as €30million, with Barca now perhaps leading the chase for his signature.

The Red Devils have been linked with him as well in recent times, and it’ll be interesting to see how much they push to fight Barcelona for this signing.