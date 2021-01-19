Menu

“Mess of a team” and “Derailing this club” – These Chelsea fans demand Frank Lampard is sacked after defeat to Leicester

Losing away from home against the team who’s now top of the league can never really be considered as a disaster in isolation, but you do have to wonder if Frank Lampard has run out of time.

There were reports earlier today that indicated that Chelsea were ready to sack Lampard if he lost the game against Leicester tonight, so we should find out fairly shortly how true they are.

He can point to the penalty incident in the first half and feel unlucky that his side were denied a spot kick moments before Leicester made it 2-0, but that’s also not the reason they lost tonight.

You just get the impression that he doesn’t really know what to do with all the players he has at his disposal – his selections are all over the place and there’s no obvious identity or plan on the field, so it could just be that he’s out of his depth.

Certain players will need to look in the mirror and they’ll inevitably start trying again when a new boss comes in and make empty statements saying they should’ve done more, but something needs to change.

They’re still well placed for a Champions League push and there’s some time left in the window for a new manager to make changes to the squad if they pull the trigger now, and it looks like a lot of the fans want him to go:

 

It’s a shame for Lampard because he’s a club legend and there’s absolutely no suggestion that he’s struggling due to a lack of passion or effort, while he did look like the right man for the job when they had the transfer ban and young players had to be brought through.

That work will benefit Chelsea for years to come but they suddenly spent a lot of money and became a club with title ambitions again and Lampard hasn’t been able to adapt quickly enough to those demands.

  1. Akapo gbadebo says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    Sack lampard now before its late

  2. Louis says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:26 pm

    Just sack him pls

  3. Caleb says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:28 pm

    Lampard u will die young look at what u are playing at team

