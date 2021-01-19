“Mess of a team” and “Derailing this club” – These Chelsea fans demand Frank Lampard is sacked after defeat to Leicester

Losing away from home against the team who’s now top of the league can never really be considered as a disaster in isolation, but you do have to wonder if Frank Lampard has run out of time.

There were reports earlier today that indicated that Chelsea were ready to sack Lampard if he lost the game against Leicester tonight, so we should find out fairly shortly how true they are.

He can point to the penalty incident in the first half and feel unlucky that his side were denied a spot kick moments before Leicester made it 2-0, but that’s also not the reason they lost tonight.

You just get the impression that he doesn’t really know what to do with all the players he has at his disposal – his selections are all over the place and there’s no obvious identity or plan on the field, so it could just be that he’s out of his depth.

Certain players will need to look in the mirror and they’ll inevitably start trying again when a new boss comes in and make empty statements saying they should’ve done more, but something needs to change.

They’re still well placed for a Champions League push and there’s some time left in the window for a new manager to make changes to the squad if they pull the trigger now, and it looks like a lot of the fans want him to go:

Lampard is clueless and has absolutely no in-game management. @ChelseaFC needs to just let him go and move on from this legend mentality they keep saying. Lampard needs to go learn on his tactics and technical abilities and that’s not @ChelseaFC . SACK LAMPARD ASAP — Pappalz B.T.R (@pappalz) January 19, 2021

This is a mess of a team. No obvious tactics. All the players do is play backwards towards Mendy.

No opportunities created to be missed even. SACK LAMPARD NOW PLEASE! — Dr Tegz (@realest_doc) January 19, 2021

If Chelsea doesn’t sack Lampard then they owe all the sacked coaches an apology. They weren’t this abysmal in their respective reign. No zeal, no tactics, no commitment, no morale. We need an experienced coach. Sack Lampard now! — THE ARK (@nike_RoyKelvin) January 19, 2021

Sack Lampard, @ChelseaFC . The odds have showed, he lacks the skillset and temperament to manage that team. — Baye’ (@jayB_10) January 19, 2021

I am tired of Chelsea, Lampard and his unproductive football. Lampard is thoughtless, tactless, directionless, has no vision or mission for the team. We have had coaches who did less and still got the sack. Lampard is derailing this club. — Son Of Man (@chukygeorge) January 19, 2021

When we played Morecambe, I said it here that this team is predictable and would struggle to score against a decent side. We managed a single goal against a 10 man Fulham and now we can barely get a shot on target against Leicester. @ChelseaFC Sack Lampard for us please!!!! — Obinze (@Uzochi_O) January 19, 2021

I’ll be disappointed if Marina and Roman don’t sack him after this match, I too much like “Lampard the Player” and wouldn’t want to call him clueless But the fact remains that Lampard the Player and Coach are two different personalities, we must respect the former ALONE — Lukman Olamilekan (@oladlegend) January 19, 2021

This is not about trusting the process anymore. Sack Lampard now before it’s too late. This job is bigger than Lampard Pls — I_amjoel?? (@Its_urboijoel) January 19, 2021

Every single player on the pitch for Chelsea looks like they don’t know what they are supposed to do. 67% possession and doing absolutely nothing with it. Sack Lampard at the final whistle. Hire Nagelsmann in the summer. Pay Dortmund whatever they want for Haaland. — kerby olsen (@kolsen_10) January 19, 2021

Lampard has to get the sack. Yes he will always be loved but I really don’t think his the man to take us forward. Football is a results game and his not consistent enough in getting them results. — LoopyLampard (@SmokingSarri99) January 19, 2021

It’s a shame for Lampard because he’s a club legend and there’s absolutely no suggestion that he’s struggling due to a lack of passion or effort, while he did look like the right man for the job when they had the transfer ban and young players had to be brought through.

That work will benefit Chelsea for years to come but they suddenly spent a lot of money and became a club with title ambitions again and Lampard hasn’t been able to adapt quickly enough to those demands.