Since arriving from Sporting, Bruno Fernandes has played in almost every match available for Manchester United.

For all intents and purposes, the Red Devils have relied heavily on his presence and, for the most part, he’s been a game changer.

There certainly hasn’t been many 90 minutes where he’s not had an influence on proceedings.

That’s led to suggestions that, perhaps, it’s time to give the playmaker a rest. Allow him to recharge his batteries and come back fresher and better than ever.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is having none of it.

“His form is very good and he’s just been voted player of the month,” the Norwegian was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“He’s not tired, no chance. He is one of the players who covers the ground in every game. He’s very good at recovering and recharging his batteries.

“If he had scored on Sunday he would have been lauded as best player in the Premier League. He has been immense.

“If I ask him, there is absolutely no chance he will say he is tired. He is expected to create and score goals. Sometimes the fine margins are against him, but he is always on the verge of creating something.

“That is the position I want him in. That is what he has been told to do. I want him to do that.”

With some huge games coming up over the next few weeks, the last thing that Solskjaer needs is for players to burn themselves out.

Sometimes it’s better to take the lead in such matters and deal with the player’s ego later on.

There’ll be nothing worse for United than losing Fernandes at the business end of the campaign because they didn’t feel that they could rest him now.