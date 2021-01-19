Menu

What Paul Pogba told the Manchester United dressing room after his big miss vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Pogba reportedly apologised to his Manchester United team-mates in the dressing room after missing a great chance late on against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Red Devils performed well at Anfield but could only come away with a 0-0 draw, in what will have to go down as a missed opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

MORE: Neville and Carragher in heated row over Man United

Man Utd have been in good form and Liverpool have been very much the opposite in recent times, whilst also having injuries to a number of key players to contend with.

Pogba had perhaps the best chance of the game late on, but couldn’t find the back of the net from close range, and the Metro report that he apologised to the rest of the squad for his miss after the game.

More Stories / Latest News
‘We had a little drink’ – Celtic manager Neil Lennon is furious at suggestions Dubai trip was a like a stag do
Solskjaer in surprise battle with Manchester United star over transfer situation
Arsenal face paying as much as £50million for transfer of Mesut Ozil replacement

United’s players seemed prepared to console the France international, according to the report, while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also told him to forget about it.

Pogba’s general form has improved of late, but there’s no doubt he could and should have done better in this important moment.

More Stories Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.