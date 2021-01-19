What Paul Pogba told the Manchester United dressing room after his big miss vs Liverpool

Paul Pogba reportedly apologised to his Manchester United team-mates in the dressing room after missing a great chance late on against Liverpool at the weekend.

The Red Devils performed well at Anfield but could only come away with a 0-0 draw, in what will have to go down as a missed opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Man Utd have been in good form and Liverpool have been very much the opposite in recent times, whilst also having injuries to a number of key players to contend with.

Pogba had perhaps the best chance of the game late on, but couldn’t find the back of the net from close range, and the Metro report that he apologised to the rest of the squad for his miss after the game.

United’s players seemed prepared to console the France international, according to the report, while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also told him to forget about it.

Pogba’s general form has improved of late, but there’s no doubt he could and should have done better in this important moment.