It’s difficult to see how Eibar striker, Sergi Enrich, and his former teammate, Antonio Luna, have a career left in football after the pair were handed two-year prison sentences for their part in a sexually explicit video.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, the pair are unlikely to serve the sentence given that first-time offenders in Spain need to be handed down a sentence longer than two years in order to be put inside.

The Prosecutor’s Office wanted each player to be sentenced to a minimum of five years behind bars, so the judgment falls well below that.

Fines of €100,000 have also been handed out to both players, who have been at pains to show their remorse ever since the outcry over footage of the 2016 incident.

More Stories / Latest News Spurs could avoid a seven-figure payoff as Turkish giants move for outcast ‘It’s a PR disaster’ – Former Rangers legend lambasts Celtic for Dubai embarrassment AC Milan complete deal for former Juventus star Mario Mandzukic

The charges relate to video footage being filmed of a third party without their consent, and to the fact that both players shared images from the footage on their social media channels to ensure it went viral.