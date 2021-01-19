It’s difficult to see how Eibar striker, Sergi Enrich, and his former teammate, Antonio Luna, have a career left in football after the pair were handed two-year prison sentences for their part in a sexually explicit video.
According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, the pair are unlikely to serve the sentence given that first-time offenders in Spain need to be handed down a sentence longer than two years in order to be put inside.
The Prosecutor’s Office wanted each player to be sentenced to a minimum of five years behind bars, so the judgment falls well below that.
Fines of €100,000 have also been handed out to both players, who have been at pains to show their remorse ever since the outcry over footage of the 2016 incident.
The charges relate to video footage being filmed of a third party without their consent, and to the fact that both players shared images from the footage on their social media channels to ensure it went viral.