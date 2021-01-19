Menu

Real Madrid set asking price for transfer flop Eden Hazard

Real Madrid could reportedly be ready to sell Eden Hazard after his total lack of impact at the club since his big transfer from Chelsea in 2019.

The Belgium international was one of the best players in the world for much of his career at Chelsea, but he’s proven one of the worst signings of Madrid’s recent history with some surprisingly bad form in his time in Spain.

It’s not clear quite what’s gone wrong for Hazard, but Don Balon now report that Real president Florentino Perez could sell him for around £71.2million now.

That could be sensible from Los Blancos, as they otherwise risk Hazard’s value plummeting even further with every bad display for the club.

Don Balon add that Real want to raise funds to help them afford the Kylian Mbappe transfer deal from Paris Saint-Germain, which could be an ideal way to replace Hazard anyway.

Mbappe has his best years ahead of him so makes sense as an upgrade on Hazard, whose peak years may well now be behind him.

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Arsenal2win says:
    January 19, 2021 at 9:57 am

    I always knew he was a one club hero like Messi. While he was in the EPL, Sanchez’s personal stats outclassed his, only Chelsea were winning trophies while Arsenal weren’t. Let him return 2 Chelsea his glory land & Messi having seen this should think again.

    Reply

