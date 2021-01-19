Relief for Man United as former striker set to turn down mega offer from Man City

It’s never good to see a former player excel once they leave your club, but it doesn’t get any worse than them going on to join a rival and offer you a regular reminder of how good they can be.

Romelu Lukaku did struggle during his second season at Old Trafford but he’s been outstanding for Inter Milan since moving to Italy, so there has to be some regret there from United when you consider their search for a proper number 9 in the last couple of years.

There had to be some serious concern when reports started to emerge that Man City wanted to sign him in the summer, and they were looking to make a huge offer for him.

Reports from Italy suggest they were ready to pay €80m to Inter and Lukaku’s salary would’ve increased by €5m a season, so there was every reason to believe that this could happen.

There will be a sigh if relief from United fans after further reports have emerged from Goal which indicate that Lukaku has absolutely no desire to return to England, while the Italian reports suggest that he might be keen on moving to Juventus instead.

We’ve seen in Serie A that his all-round game has really improved and you have to think he would’ve been a success at City, but it now looks like they’ll need to turn their attention elsewhere.