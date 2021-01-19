Fabrizio Romano has confirmed claims from the Athletic’s Dominic Fifield reporting that Jean-Philippe Mateta is set to join Crystal Palace in a loan move that includes an obligatory permanent transfer.

Romano, the highest-profile football journalist in the world now, adds that the 23-year-old will officially sign for the Eagles tomorrow, with medicals pending.

The Italian journalist also cosigns a report from the Guardian regarding the transfer, adding that Roy Hodgson’s side held talks with Mainz over a move for Mateta in the summer as well.

There are some slightly conflicting figures on the transfer, Romano reports that it is for around €17m whilst the Athletic report the loan fee will be €3m and the permanent fee stands at €15m.

Mateta’s loan move is an 18-month one that will automatically become permanent in the summer of 2022, marking a well-structured deal from Palace from a financial perspective in the midst of Covid-19.

Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Crystal Palace on loan until 2022 with obligation to buy [around €17m] as per @domfifield, confirmed. He turned down two bids from Italian clubs and will sign for #CPFC tomorrow – medicals pending. Here-we-go soon. ? @JacobSteinberg @ed_aarons https://t.co/3C76Z9KnCj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Video: West Ham star Michail Antonio sends a West Brom player flying with some impressive upper body strength Declan Rice shares amazing team gesture from Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah during Chelsea days in talk with Chilwell for England Video: Jarrod Bowen scores for West Ham with inspired chest finish seconds before halftime vs West Brom in lovely team move

Mateta has been superb this season with 10 goals and an assist in 17 appearances across the Bundesliga and German Cup (DFB Pokal).

The 6ft4 ace bolsters Palace’s centre-forward options – which currently see Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Chelsea loanee Michy Batshuayi battle for a spot usually alongside the tricky Wilfried Zaha.

Mateta is a former international at Under-21s level for France, it’s clear that the striker is a promising talent and he proved as such in his two-and-a-half-years with Mainz, scoring 27 goals.