Soskjaer confirms there is “no chance” that Man United star is rested despite poor showing vs Liverpool

It’s generally accepted that the best players will want to play in every single game, but that’s where it’s important to have a strong manager who understands when it’s appropriate to give players a rest.

Bruno Fernandes is vital to this Man United team and he seems to start in every single game, but there were signs that he was tired as nothing seemed to come off for him against Liverpool.

Only he will know if that was just a bad game or if it was the result of feeling tired, but he took a tantrum when he came off in the final few minutes so it does put Solskjaer in a difficult position when it comes to resting him.

The question was asked about giving the star man a break in his press conference today, but the United manager made it clear that he has no intention of leaving him out for the game against Fulham tomorrow night:

READ MORE: Relief for Man United as former striker set to turn down mega offer from Man City