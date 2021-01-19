Spurs could avoid a seven-figure payoff as Turkish giants move for outcast

It looks fairly certain that Danny Rose would be moving on from Spurs this month, but there hasn’t been any sign of concrete interest in taking him from Spurs.

That even led to reports last week that Spurs were considering simply biting the bullet and paying off the rest of this contract, but that would’ve cost them around £2.4m simply to release him.

Obviously that would be a last resort and it may have been a ploy to see if there was any interest out there, while it now looks like Turkish giants Trabzonspor are looking at bringing him in.

A report from Sporx has indicated that they’ve already presented an offer to Spurs and Rose himself, while it sounds like they’re also pretty confident that the deal will happen.

Their report also shows an interesting sense of perspective because they don’t talk about Rose as a player who’s fallen out of favour, they look at his England career and clearly rate him as a very good player.

Trabzonspor came so close to winning the title last year but they’re slipped down to eighth this time round – There’s still hope of a push for European football again next year, so it could be an interesting move for Rose to make.