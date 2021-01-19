According to Spanish publication Marca, Martin Odegaard has asked to leave Real Madrid on loan in the January transfer window owing to a lack of playing time so far this season.

Odegaard carried momentum into this season after a brilliant loan spell at Real Sociedad last term proved that the Norwegian was a quality talent with exciting potential.

Unfortunately things haven’t worked out for the 22-year-old, despite starring in La Liga last season Odegaard has made just nine appearances – starting in five of these.

It’s worth noting that whilst Zinedine Zidane has of course had a role in Odegaard not seeing the pitch as much as fans would’ve hoped, the sole blame isn’t on him as the ace has suffered a few injuries.

The technically-gifted attacking midfielder has not played a full 90 minutes at all this season – he’s not even reached the 80-minute mark in one of his outings.

With Odegaard’s lack of action and development in mind, it may be best for Los Blancos to accept the playmaker’s fair demands and grant a loan exit.

Zidane has also surprisingly decided to leave Odegaard out of the matchday squad for Wednesday night’s Copa del Rey clash against third-tier Alcoyano – the exact kind of tie which would be perfect for all of Madrid’s fringe first-team stars to get some much-needed minutes under their belt.

Marca have not reported of any particular sides that are keen on the ace as of yet but should this request be granted, there’s no doubt Madrid will have a long list of quality teams to send the ace to.