Menu

Video: Coach sent off but refuses to go sparking crazy scenes as Police get involved

Posted by

Football being as it is means that supporters can always rely on the game for its entertainment value.

Whether it’s a crunching tackle, a long-range pile driver or a last-minute winner in an important match, there’s nothing quite like football for stirring the emotions.

Emotions that often spill over onto the pitch as it did in the game in Argentina between Atlanta and San Martin at the weekend.

Unbelievably, the Police had to intervene after one of the coaches was sent off but refused to leave.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.