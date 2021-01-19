Menu

Video: ESPN offer potential scenes for Frank Lampard tomorrow amid Chelsea sack rumours

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It’s likely that Chelsea fans won’t be feeling in a jovial mood after another loss tonight, but it’s one of those situations where you might cry if you can’t laugh about it.

There have been suggestions that Frank Lampard would be sacked if he lost the game against Leicester City tonight, so there’s plenty of feeling that his time is up.

ESPN have quickly pounced on that and suggested that this could be Lampard’s fate when he turns up for training tomorrow:

More Stories Frank Lampard

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Victor Paulinus says:
    January 19, 2021 at 11:10 pm

    Lampard should go, he can’t fix it. He has no experience at all… Sack Lampard now!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.