Video: Hilarious Harry Maguire dive that won Man United free-kick vs Liverpool after tangle with Mohamed Salah

Whilst the massively marketed and promoted Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool provided no goals, it certainly produced some worthy moments…

In the 48th minute of the tie between the historic rivals, Harry Maguire tackled Mohamed Salah and moved to carry the ball out of the danger area in the box.

In hilarious scenes though, gigantic centre-back Maguire had his arms around Salah and strangely dived to the floor after no contact from the Reds superstar.

A second-look at the moment shows that the term ‘dive’ is perhaps flattering Maguire’s attempt, it was more so a slow drop to the floor in which the defender even dragged Salah down with him in.

Surprisingly though, referee Paul Tierney blew his whistle for a Red Devils free-kick, much to Salah’s dismay.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

We can’t believe that the referee – and the linesman who likely would have been better positioned to make a call, both fell for this.