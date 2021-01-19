Video: Jarrod Bowen scores for West Ham with inspired chest finish seconds before halftime vs West Brom in lovely team move

Just seconds before the half-time whistle was to be blown during West Ham’s Premier League encounter against West Brom, Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring in inspired style.
Marquee summer signing Said Benrahma tricked past Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher on the left-wing before floating a cross over, which ended up in the path of fellow summer recruit Vladimir Coufal.
The marauding right-back showed serious quality as fired the ball into the crowded danger area with a brilliant first-time cross, Bowen completed a fine move with a superb finish.
The attacker chested the ball into the back of the net to hand David Moyes’ side the lead, Bowen adjusted his body brilliantly to score in this fashion.
West Ham might just have knocked the wind out of Sam Allardyce’s Albion side with a finely crafted goal right on the stroke of halftime in an otherwise closely-contested tie.
Three of the men that the Hammers spent big-money to bring to east London showed the quality they possess in this clutch moment.