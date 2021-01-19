Video: Perfect Evans duck helps Wilfried Ndidi stun Chelsea as long-range strike hands Leicester lead

In the 5th minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Leicester and Chelsea, it was thee Foxes that took the lead in brilliantly bizarre fashion.

Brendan Rodgers caught out his former employers as Marc Albrighton played a short corner with James Maddison, being teed up down the byline as a result.

Albrighton then drilled the ball into a rushing Harvey Barnes, but the exciting talent didn’t connect with the ball cleanly, leaving it to roll behind and into Wilfried Ndidi’s path.

The defensive midfielder scored with a speculative long-range strike with his weaker left foot from outside the box with the help of a perfect duck from Jonny Evans, leaving Edouard Mendy blind to where the ball was before it the back of the Chelsea net.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+.

This is a real nightmare start for Chelsea, Leicester are a quality side so the Blues will find it incredibly difficult to come back into this tie, spelling trouble for Frank Lampard’s job security…