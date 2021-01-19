Another insipid performance from Newcastle United’s players saw them well beaten at Arsenal on Monday night.

It meant that Steve Bruce’s side have managed a solitary goal in their last six games in all competitions, and that has drawn the ire of talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan.

Comparing striker, Andy Carroll, to a horse, Jordan said he should be shot and then retracted the statement saying that the bullet shouldn’t be wasted.

He wasn’t the only player who got it with both barrels either…