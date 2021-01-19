Menu

Video: ‘This group of players are a disgrace’ – Pundit says Newcastle stars will get Steve Bruce sacked

Another insipid performance from Newcastle United’s players saw them well beaten at Arsenal on Monday night.

It meant that Steve Bruce’s side have managed a solitary goal in their last six games in all competitions, and that has drawn the ire of talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan.

Comparing striker, Andy Carroll, to a horse, Jordan said he should be shot and then retracted the statement saying that the bullet shouldn’t be wasted.

He wasn’t the only player who got it with both barrels either…

