Video: VAR may have just sealed Frank Lampard’s sacking as it rules Timo Werner’s late goal is offside vs Leicester

There were some heavy suggestions that Frank Lampard would be getting sacked if he lost the game tonight, and it’s hard to say that Chelsea really deserved anything out of the game.

At least it did look like there was a late glimmer of hope when Timo Werner put the ball in the back of the net, but it was ruled to be offside and there wasn’t enough for VAR to overturn the call and give the goal:

Pictures from RMC Sport

In many ways it’s almost poetic that it was Werner who just failed to give him some late hope after a poor run of form since he signed in the summer, although the call looks incredibly close when you see it side on.

  1. Tammy Ibrahim says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    Lampard outt Tuchel Thomas in

    Reply
  2. Akorede godwin says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:59 pm

    No tactics lampard is not enough to coach this big team we want naglesman or nuno santos

    Reply

