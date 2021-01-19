Video: West Ham star Michail Antonio sends a West Brom player flying with some impressive upper body strength

You presume that most players will be strong in the modern game but it’s clear that there are some who are much stronger than others.

Michael Antonio provided the perfect example tonight against West Brom as he went into a tussle with Andreas Pereira for the ball. They both get there at the same time and Antonio has the better position to give him a little shove, but the Brazilian ends up flying through the air thanks to the strength of the West Ham man:

Michail Antonio ? Matheus Pereira It was only going to end one way… ? pic.twitter.com/kQuwSnKaVE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 19, 2021

It gets more impressive every time you see it, while it’s also positive to see that the ref didn’t try to bring it back for a foul either.