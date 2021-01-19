It can’t be too long now before Neil Lennon falls on his own sword at Celtic.

The Hoops manager has launched an astonishing attack on supporters and MPs who have questioned the need for the first-team to go on a trip to Dubai for some warm weather training.

Suggestions that it was nothing more than a jolly and being likened to a stag do has just got right under Lennon’s skin.

“There seems to be some sort of agenda driven here,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“We played very well at Ibrox and didn’t deserve to lose the game. We were the better team.

“We’ve come back and [have] been absolutely decimated by these rules. Not convinced they’re a public health issue. Seems more political.

“My opinion, nobody’s got Covid. Our protocols were perfect, so we’ve been decimated the last two games.

“The players have done all they can, the ones that were left behind to play the games. Could have played better in both the games, but considering some of them hadn’t played for a year, with some young boys doing a man’s job, to come away with two points, I suppose we have to take that.

“Another player has been deemed positive, it is someone who is self-isolating. Everyone is negative bar two players.

“I think that is remarkable and blows out the water the way the trip has been portrayed in certain quarters of the media, by certain pundits and by certain government officials as well.

“The fallout from this has been way too much – there’s a bit of bullying going on.

“We didn’t abuse any “privilege”, we did the right things, we were totally professional.

“We had a little drink in the afternoon on the day of, completely allowed, no law breaking. But we come back to this barrage of absolute hypocrisy.”

Frankly, when you’re so far behind your biggest rivals, the last thing on your mind should be to travel abroad in the middle of a pandemic, and then be photographed sat around laughing and joking, without a care in the world, whilst getting tanked up with alcohol.

It sends completely the wrong message, and if Lennon can’t see that, then frankly he’s the wrong man for the job.