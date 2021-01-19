Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona ahead of a free transfer to the Nou Camp in the summer.

The Dutchman has been a hugely important player for Liverpool for a number of years now, and losing him would be a big blow, though hardly surprising at this stage as he edges closer to the end of his contract.

According to Todo Fichajes, it now looks like Wijnaldum already has an agreement with Barcelona for next season, with players free to negotiate with foreign clubs for next season by January.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will no doubt be pleased to land the 30-year-old if this indeed does end up being the case, with the pair previously working together with the Netherlands national team.

Wijnaldum’s superb form for Liverpool down the years shows he could also improve this struggling Barca side, giving them some strong work rate and a goal threat from the middle of the park.

LFC supporters will no doubt be disappointed to see this fan-favourite leaving at the end of this season.