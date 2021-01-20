€60m-rated star surprised by Arsenal transfer decision

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was reportedly left surprised by Arsenal’s decision not to try harder to strike a transfer deal for him in the summer.

This is according to a report from ESPN, which states that the Gunners failed to meet Lyon’s €60million asking price for Aouar.

They add that this might now mean Arsenal have missed their chance, with the France international left surprised by the lack of a follow-up from the north London giants.

Aouar’s preference is now said to be for a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to ESPN.

This does seem like a strange one from Arsenal, who still look like they would benefit hugely from a talented creative player like Aouar in their side.

The 22-year-old could be an ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, and give Mikel Arteta more options in his attack after a difficult first half of the season.

Emile Smith Rowe has stepped up for AFC of late, but Aouar is a more proven player at the highest level after catching the eye in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in recent times.