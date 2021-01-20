Arsenal continue to trim their squad as agreement reached to terminate defender’s contract

Arsenal have had an issue trying to trim their squad over the past year simply due to the wages that they can pay their players.

Once they reach that point where they’re not interesting top level clubs it means any interested teams will struggle to meet their demands, so some kind of compromise has to be reached.

That usually means a loan deal where Arsenal pay the bulk of the player’s wages or they agree to pay the player a lump sum and terminate the contract instead.

READ MORE: Why Sokratis signing for Liverpool could actually make sense

The second option is probably the last resort, but it appears it was the only way to move Sokratis on:

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal and Sokratis have agreed to terminate the defender’s contract. Announcement imminent. pic.twitter.com/yc4nEYZ933 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 20, 2021

This should be a good move for everyone involved – Sokratis isn’t a first team regular and Arsenal are still loaded with players who can play centre back, while it also gives the Greek international the choice to pick his next destination rather than Arsenal deciding based on who makes the highest offer.

Sokratis is a good player but he never really impressed during his 69 appearances for the club, so the fans will be hoping the money saved here can go to improving other parts of the squad.