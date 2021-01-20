Arsenal may have to wait until deadline day to sign world class midfielder on loan as £40m target happy to wait until the summer

The January window has always been about patching up a squad rather than trying to add long term building blocks, so it looks like Arsenal will need to look for a short term option to replace Mesut Ozil just now.

A report from Goal has indicated that Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia is the main target and he’s expected to cost around £40m, but he’s also happy to wait until the summer as he recognises an immediate transfer is unlikely.

That’s clearly good news for The Canaries as he’s committed to their title push, while the report also suggests that Buendia’s agent is on good terms with Edu at Arsenal so that should be an easy deal to complete if they meet Norwich’s demands.

It was never clear if a replacement for Mesut Ozil would be signed as he wasn’t in the squad so letting him go might not affect the team, but they go on to suggest that Real Madrid star Isco is a loan option.

Unfortunately Real have a few injury issues and a packed schedule so it looks like they want to keep him until the final day of the transfer window.

He would be a magnificent addition but Real’s approach would make you nervous as they could back out at the last moment and leave Arsenal looking for an actual panic signing, but it does look like they will add someone this month.