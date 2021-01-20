Menu

Approach made: Arsenal contact Real Madrid over transfer of attacker admired by Arteta

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to Real Madrid over a potential transfer deal for Martin Odegaard.

The Spanish giants are now said to be considering the approach from the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta said to be a big fan of the player, who is keen on more first-team football.

Arsenal could do with a player like Odegaard in their ranks as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, and this really does seem like a deal that could benefit all involved.

It’s been a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium, with Arteta surely in need of more spark and quality in the attacking midfield department.

Gilmour notes, however, that Odegaard has other clubs interested in him, which is hardly surprising.

The 22-year-old has long looked a huge prospect, and shone on loan at Real Sociedad last season, even if he’s struggled to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

  1. Mathew Saitoti says:
    January 20, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    It will take time to fill the void left by Ozil,so many players will be compared to him but it’s hard to get such prospect.

  2. Bashiraudugarba says:
    January 20, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Back and and you have you know know how much for

