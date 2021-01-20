Barcelona outcast could be sold this month for 4167% less than his contractual release clause

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could be sold this month for what is, at least in the current market, pennies.

Umtiti previously looked like he could be a long-term solution at the back for Barca, but the Frenchman has suffered some really nasty injuries during his time at the Nou Camp.

As a result, his stock has fallen considerably.

To put into perspective just how far it has, Umtiti signed a new contract with Barca in 2018, with a statement on the club website revealing that his buyout clause was set at €500M.

Fast forward almost three years, and Don Balon claim a fee in the region of €10M-€12M could be enough to convince Barcelona to sell up this month.

While players in Spain are not normally sold for the value of their release clauses, with some of them being quite silly, it does now seem as though his asking price is 4167% lower than his release clause.

That, perhaps better than anything else, sums up his demise at Barca.