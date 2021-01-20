Barcelona hoping to sign both Man City and Real Sociedad centre-backs

Manchester City’s Eric Garcia is not the only centre-back on Barcelona’s shopping list, according to a report by Don Balon.

While from back to front Barcelona are hardly the team they once were, if you were to identify a specific problem child for Ronald Koeman it would probably be their defence.

While Clement Lenglet has shown signs of capability to be Barcelona standard, Gerard Pique is the only other really up to that level, with him soon being 34-years-old and currently out injured.

Reinforcements in that area are a necessity for Barca, with Don Balon, who are admittedly a bit hit and miss, believing they have the inside track on who they could target.

Their report claims that the club have all-but completed the signing of Eric Garcia, but their investment in that area of the field will not end there.

Don Balon mention that the Catalan giants will also pursue Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand, who is hitting his stride at the age of 24 and has seemingly caught Barca’s eye.

How much they’d have to fork out to acquire both players remains to be seen.