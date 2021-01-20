Barcelona need to decide between money or their youngster’s development as a new loan offer comes in for outcast

There are so many things to consider when it comes to sending a player out on loan, but the number one concern has to be about sending them to the place that’s the best for their development.

Obviously finances will play their part too, and it looks like Barcelona face the ultimate dilemma when it comes to the immediate future of French defender Jean-Claire Todibo.

He’s currently on loan at Benfica but his only game has come in the cup so it’ clear that they don’t really want him, so it would make sense to find him another loan spell.

It’s been suggested that French side Saint Etienne have made an approach to Barca, but they don’t have a lot of money and they simply cannot afford to pay all of his wages:

St Étienne have made a loan offer to Barcelona for Jean-Clair Todibo – Les Verts cannot afford to cover all of the French defender’s wages, posing a problem for the Catalan giants. https://t.co/tWJ0Ya4viN — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 20, 2021

Barca aren’t exactly rolling in cash so this is a tough call for them, while it’s suggested that Benfica are paying all of his wage so it will come down to a straight choice between finance or Todibo’s development.

If he spends an entire year not playing then he won’t improve and his fragile confidence will be crushed even further, so Barca may want to think ahead here and take a short term hit for a potential longer term gain.