Bayern Munich want Barcelona youngster, €15M fee could suffice

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are prepared to offer Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig an escape route from the Nou Camp, according to Todo Fichajes.

Puig has likely grown up with the dream of breaking through into the Barcelona first-team squad, but having done so, he is being continually shunned by manager Ronald Koeman, despite those ahead of him in the pecking order doing little to justify the faith being shown by their manager.

While departing Barca would likely be a last resort for Puig, it could, at some stage, become necessary.

If he does opt to seek a move away from Barcelona, Todo Fichajes believe that Bayern Munich would be prepared to sign him, perhaps in an attempt to replicate the success they had with the acquisition of Thiago Alcantara nearly eight years ago.

Todo Fichajes report that Bayern are interested in signing Puig, with there being belief that €15M could be enough to convince Barca to sell, considering the unfavourable financial climate created by the coronavirus pandemic. What a steal that would be for Bayern…

