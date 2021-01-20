Borussia Monchengladbach star identified as the man who recently evaded police by ESCAPING OVER A ROOF as he evaded lockdown rules

Being famous can have it’s drawbacks, especially if you become the subject of a police investigation and they need to identify you.

There was a recent incident in Germany where police raided a party with over 20 people that was clearly breaking lockdown laws, but it looks like somebody managed to get away by escaping over the roof.

Clearly they got a good look at the suspect and had enough information to try and identify him, and it’s alleged that it was none other than Borussia Monchengladbach striker Breel Embolo.

Clearly this is a big problem because we’re constantly hearing about how clubs are struggling and how they need to keep the game going to survive, so what chance do they have if there are selfish players out there who will happily risk everyone else’s job for their own enjoyment?

The report from Kicker indicates that Embolo has promised the club that it wasn’t him and they are inclined to believe him as long as the police don’t formally charge him and prove anything, so you have to assume there will be serious consequences if it actually was him.