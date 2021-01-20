Champions League side explore the possibility of signing Liverpool outcast on loan

It’s strange to think there was a time when Divock Origi was a genuine weapon for Liverpool from the bench, but he’s been reduced to very little first team football recently.

He’s only made four Premier League appearances this season with a grand total of 12 minutes between them, while the arrival of Diogo Jota effectively reduced him to fifth choice at best when it comes to those front three positions.

It feels like he’s been around for ages but he’s still only 25, so there’s still plenty of time for him to establish himself and develop into a top level striker.

It’s unlikely that he’ll get enough opportunities to do that at Liverpool, so a potential loan move to RB Leipzig should interest him.

Get Football News Germany have confirmed that the Champions League side are currently looking into a potential loan move for the Belgian striker, but they also have Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Nice’s Kasper Dolberg on their list.

It was originally though that they wouldn’t do any business this month but they’ve had a few issues with injuries and their current options Poulsen and Sorloth aren’t exactly banging them in, so there is space for another striker in the squad.

Moving to Germany should be perfect for Origi as he would join a club who have a great record of developing and improving players, but it doesn’t look like much more than a tentative enquiry for now.