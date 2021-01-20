Frank Lampard could reportedly be in luck as Chelsea look set to struggle to land top managerial target Julian Nagelsmann for the time being.

Lampard’s future at Chelsea looks in doubt after some poor recent form, and RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann is among the top candidates to replace him at Stamford Bridge, according to the Telegraph.

However, the report adds that the German tactician is unlikely to move in the middle of the season, meaning Chelsea would have to wait until the summer to secure his signature.

In the time being, that could mean having to bring in an interim head coach to replace Lampard, or else turn to out-of-work options like Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea might do well to wait for Nagelsmann, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young coaches in the game, instead of opting for backup options like Allegri or Tuchel.

Chelsea are struggling at the moment, losing 2-0 to Leicester City last night in yet another blow for Lampard’s job safety.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can improve in games to come, but this Nagelsmann complication could be a boost and give the current manager a bit more time to turn things around.