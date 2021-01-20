Chelsea could appoint a German speaking manager to replace Frank Lampard, according to a report by The Athletic.

Lampard’s Chelsea fell to yet another defeat in the Premier League away to Leicester City yesterday evening. The negative result is one thing, but the manner in which they rolled over to the Foxes in what was a toothless display will surely be of more grave concern to the club hierarchy.

It would, at current, but no surprise to see Lampard dismissed, which would spark the speculation as to who would be entrusted to take the Chelsea job after the departure of the club’s greatest ever player.

The Athletic believe that Chelsea could look to what they refer to as the ‘flavour of the month’ in Jurgen Klopp, not with any hope of recruiting the Liverpool boss himself, but a German speaking manager with similar ideologies and intent on improving personnel in the manner that he has.

Klopp has done an unbelievable job at Liverpool, and while The Athletic report that Chelsea have had interest in appointing him in the past, there would surely be zero possibility of that happening now.

Instead, the belief of The Athletic is that Chelsea will consider how the influence of the Bundesliga and German football culture have aided Klopp in his success both at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, with a view to replicating that with the club’s new manager, if Lampard is to depart.