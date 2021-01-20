Revealed: Chelsea players “wish” for Frank Lampard sacking after tactical blunders

Chelsea players reportedly want Frank Lampard sacked as manager after the club’s latest bad result.

The Blues have not looked in good shape recently and this has led to speculation over Lampard’s future.

We also exclusively revealed that Lampard’s position has been precarious for some time, with a source telling us of the bad mood inside Stamford Bridge this season.

Now it’s claimed once again in the tweet below that Chelsea players “wish” for Lampard to be shown the door due to his poor tactics…

It looks like Lampard’s spell at Chelsea as manager is heading for an unhappy ending – in stark contrast to his legendary playing career with the west London giants.

Lampard was Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer and won multiple major trophies, including the Champions League, during his time with CFC.

He perhaps took this job too early, however, and looks in real danger now of being replaced.